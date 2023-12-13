Creator login
Start for free
Start for Free
Productarrow down
Solutionsarrow down
Resourcesarrow down
Pricing
Creator loginStart for free

partner course

Discover the magnetic connection between your personal brand and community with this free teachable:u mini course. Sign up for a free plan to access.

Thumbnail Image

Walk away with the best strategies to build your brand and grow your community.

Featured Image
Featured Image
Featured Image

Ronne Brown is the founder of Girl CEO, Herlistic, and author of From Mopping Floors to Making Millions on Instagram. She’s a branding expert, professional speaker, author, mentor, and a mother of four who has made her mark internationally with her revolutionary branding techniques. 

Now, Ronne is equipping women nationwide on how to be the CEO in their business, lives, and homes. She’s one of social media’s most influential entrepreneurs inspiring and teaching people around the world how to create six-figure incomes, become debt free, and live life on their own terms.

<p>Meet your instructor</p>

Curriculum

Intro

Plus icon

  • Welcome! Meet Ronne Brown

  • Understanding your course objectives

Ignite Your Personal Brand Foundation

Plus icon

  • Identifying your brand's unique strengths, values, and gifts

  • Understanding the hearts and minds of your audience

  • Crafting a personal brand statement that's not just words but an anthem for the community

Spark a Revoluation Through Personal Brand

Plus icon

  • Discovering the magnetic connection between your personal brand and the transformation it can bring to your community

  • Creating valuable content that resonates

  • Real-life creator inspiration and examples

Nurture a Thriving Community

Plus icon

  • Techniques for creating engagement, collaboration, and inclusivity

  • Managing challenges and conflict in community

  • Practical tips and best practices for community growth and sustainability

Bonus worksheets

Plus icon

  • Hustle & Blow Content Calendar

Next Steps

Plus icon

  • Putting it all together

  • What’s next?

Uplevel your personal brand to connect with your audience on a deep and powerful level. Get everything you need to foster this magnetic relationship—for free. Simply sign up for a free Teachable plan to unlock the course.

Teachable Logo

Join the more than 100,000 creators who use Teachable to share their knowledge. Easily create and sell courses, coaching, and digital downloads with our powerful yet simple no-code platform.

Explore

FeaturesPricingExamplesNewsletterteachable:hqPodcast

Company

CareersBlogPressPartners

Support

Help CenterPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseContent GuidelinesHouse RulesCookies PolicyEthics LineAccessibility

Copyright © 2023 Teachable, Inc. All rights reserved.

Teachable YoutubeTeachable FacebookTeachable PinterestTeachable InstagramTeachable TwitterTeachable LinkedinTeachable Tik Tok