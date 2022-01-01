Featuresarrow down

<h1>Grow your sales with built-in <span style="white-space: nowrap;">e-commerce</span> tools</h1>

Teachable's industry-leading suite of selling tools will help you bring in more students and more revenue.

Order bumps & upsells

Offer order bumps on your checkout page to help boost your bottom line. Or, add an upsell within your course content or thank you page after checkout to drum up more sales.

Tax handling

We handle sales taxes for you, so you don't have to deal with additional accounting work every quarter.* Increase global checkout conversion up to 22% with tax-inclusive pricing.

Affiliate marketing

Use your existing audience to promote your products and increase revenue. Your students will earn a percentage of the sales they help bring in—it’s a win-win.

Subscriptions

Easily manage and sell your content under a subscription pricing plan. On subscriptions, students can access your product for as long as they continue to pay a set fee.

Abandoned cart

Encourage potential students to complete abandoned purchases with automated reminder emails. Schools using the abandoned cart feature have seen a 2% revenue increase on average.

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)

Get paid upfront while students make installment payments through Affirm, Afterpay, or Klarna. More flexibility for students equals more sales for you.

Making money feels good, doesn't it?

Take a look at more selling tools that make Teachable stand out from the rest:

Coupons

Create single or multi-use coupons as urgency drivers (45% of sales are tied to a coupon).

Teachable is a no-code platform for creators who want to build a more impactful business through courses, coaching, and downloadable content. Our powerful tools and meaningful support are here to help you engage your online audience and get paid on your own terms.

Included in all plans:

Instant payouts

Basic quizzes

Student referral program

Bundled products

Email support

Course design templates

Lecture comments

Student management

Tax handling

Integrated payment processing via teachable:pay

Access to business training courses in teachable:u

Join the more than 100,000 creators who use Teachable to share their knowledge. Easily create and sell courses, coaching, and digital downloads with our powerful yet simple no-code platform.

