A weekly deep dive into the minds and work lives of your favorite creators. Join host Haleigh Fullilove to uncover the real stories behind the successes, failures, best practices, and biggest moments for creators making a living sharing what they know.
I’m Haleigh Fullilove, Teachable’s senior social media strategist and new host of the Everything Is Teachable podcast. A little about me personally: I live in New York City, I’m obsessed with astrology, and you can usually find me deep in the clothing racks at an obscure thrift store with an iced coffee in hand.
Aside from being able to bring content to life to educate and entertain you on Teachable’s social media channels, I absolutely love interacting with all of you on a day-to-day basis. Now, I’m really grateful to also have the opportunity to connect with creators on a deeper level as Everything Is Teachable’s new host.
What happens when spirituality and tarot meet at the intersection of entrepreneurship? In the first episode of Season 4, we’re taking a deep dive into the challenges and inspirations Lindsay Mack of Tarot for the Wild Soul has experienced during their time as an online business owner, and why sharing your voice is one of the most important things you can do as an online creator.
About Teachable
We’re Teachable: your go-to platform for course creation. Since 2014, we’ve helped more than 100,000 creators earn over $1 billion from online courses and coaching products. How do we do it? By managing all the logistics (like coding and payment processing) to make it easier than ever for you to share your knowledge online.
