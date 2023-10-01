Market leaders use Teachable to enrich their brands and businesses.
Arts
Share your artistic skills and build a business doing what you love—whether it be watercolor, lettering, cake decoration, or anything else you can dream up.
Watercolor Painting
Jump into the vibrant world of watercolor! After getting her start on YouTube, Angela has infused her love of watercolor into an online course membership program.
Hand Lettering
What started out as a hobby grew into a freelance career in illustration and lettering. Today, Lauren not only works with big clients, she also teaches her skills online.
Acrylic Pouring
Deby’s love for acrylic pouring has inspired her to not only create as an artist, but also to share it with others via her blog, community groups, books and an online course.
Make Fabulous Cakes
Darlene’s cake decorating adventure started when she first became a mom. Now, she's a pastry chef, blogger, and online course creator.
Paper Flower
With a passion to spread the love and joy of paper flowers, Catherine launched her online school Studio BOUQ to offer courses in creating realistic flowers.
Health
Bring your in-person studio or health practice online so your clients can work out, get nutrition advice, and more anytime, anywhere. Plus, reach new audiences around the world.
Fitness Bootcamp
Greg started out as a personal trainer, but knew he didn’t want to stop there. With his experience as a trainer and researcher, he launched a fitness course online.
Yoga
Rachel teaches online courses on the transformative power of yoga for backcare and scoliosis.
Nutrition
Susan is a dietitian and an owner of a thriving coaching business. After many years of experience, she has transformed most frequently asked questions into online courses.
Breastfeeding
Stacey started a lactation cookie business but realized she kept being asked about breastfeeding. So, she pivoted her business into a course.
Healthy Cooking
Traditional chefs and nutritionist teach healthy cooking, ancient culinary wisdom, and how to eat healthy every day with joy
Niche
Ever feel like your ideal course topic is too specific? There are hundreds of creators making money with niche topics on Teachable. Showcase and monetize your unique expertise in any field with online courses.
Alec Steele Blacksmith
Alec teaches everything you need to know about blacksmithing, from setting up your first forge to making your own tools.
Home Cooking
From the popular Pro Home Cooks YouTube channel, Mike has expanded into a series of online courses on how to make sourdough and brew kombucha from your own home.
UAV Coach
With more than 40,000 students, UAV Coach’s signature drone training course helps students pass their FAA certification exam.
Houseplant Care
After getting the same questions on her social media, Summer validated her idea via a Kickstarter and decided to build her course
Shoemaking
Based in London, Amanda wanted to create a safe place for people to learn the craft of shoemaking from the comfort of their homes. 10 years on, she has thousands of students all over the world.
Academics
Turn one-on-one tutoring and coaching into guided online courses students can take from the comfort of their living rooms.
A-Levels Tutoring
Why confine learning to in-person classes that require upfront rental costs for classroom space? With online courses, Tailored Tutors helps students ace your A-level exams from anywhere; and you can do the same.
Languages
Mark is a high school language teacher turned language podcaster. In his search to provide the best medium for others to learn languages, Mark expanded his podcasts into online courses.
3D Design
Zacharias is a 3D designer who started a freelance career, he shifted his focus into helping others interested in 3D design achieve new levels of learning online.
Self-Published Authors
Mark turned his own experience as a successful self-published author into a course for authors on self publishing and advertising.
E-learning Courses
With 3.6M+ subscribers, Henry Reich created an online course that distills how the world works into 60 bite-size lessons.
Music Production
Every week, IO Music Academy hosts livestream courses with some of the world's best music producers. Students can interact and ask questions live or watch recordings at their own pace.
Membership
Create your own membership course on Teachable. Whether it’s a hobby or a professional training, some topics are better suited as a subscription-based membership.
Harmonica School
Tomlin ran an in-person and online harmonica school. When he found himself strapped for time, he decided to focus on his reaching more students with online memberships
Trading Skills
Sean Jantz created a stock market education community and subscription course to help those interested in learning about trading.
Jewelry
Jessica started the London Jewellery School over 10 years ago and has brought her knowledge online with Jewellers Academy.
Coding Classes
Learning to master the JavaScript ecosystem won’t happen overnight. Subscribe to Tyler’s membership for as long as you’re learning.
Photoshop Training
Dave has been teaching Photoshop and related programs for more than 25 years. He has created hundreds of courses which you can subscribe to.
Marketing
Learn proven sales and marketing strategies at your own pace with mentorship by coach Edward Zia.
Teachable for business
Use Teachable within your organization to provide value to your customers, train employees, or sell courses to the general public.
StackSkills
Backed by 500Startups and Tim Draper, StackSkills distributes over 475 courses to over 100,000 students.
The New York Times
The New York Times offers courses to both pre-college and professional audiences to teach them what the Times knows best: telling brand stories through video.
GSN3 Academy
Software for networking professionals with 2M+ downloads. By creating online courses, GSN3 expanded its revenue streams.
GetResponse
Email marketing company GetResponse use Teachable to power their branded certification program worldwide.
Product Marketing Alliance
To elevate the role of product marketing, PMA was created to offer people in the industry a community and educate others on how to transition in.
Cover Insurance
Cover insurance company offers a free defensive driving course to educate users and to offer discount incentives for their product.