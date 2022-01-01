Increased earning potential

An online guitar course is something you can create once and continue to sell and reuse without limits, making it an ideal form of income. Anyone can create a course—whether you have an established business, side hustle, or casual hobby. With Teachable, you can easily create courses and set your own prices . We even make it easier to handle the business side of things with Teachable Payments. Thanks to our native payment gateway, we can take some of the responsibility of running a business off your shoulders. From streamlining the US sales tax and EU VAT process to helping support you with chargebacks and risk detection, Teachable Payments is our solution to making your course creation process seamless, so you can get back to doing what you love most—teaching music.

Increased impact

Teaching online allows you to reach students all over the world without limit, saving you time and energy you might normally spend on private sessions, plus money spent to rent a space. Expanding your offerings into the virtual space makes you more accessible to potential students you wouldn’t be able to connect with otherwise, plus easier for people to find you online.

Marketing strategy

In addition to enhancing your online presence, creating courses offers endless content potential you can use in your marketing strategy. For instance, you can repurpose snippets of your online guitar lessons to engage with your audience and keep them wanting more (aka encouraging them to sign up for your online course!).

Location freedom

Take work-life balance into your own hands, rather than negotiate with an employer. You can teach from wherever you want or need to be with Teachable’s online platform. Whether you want to work from the comfort of your home, visit family, or travel the world, your Teachable account can be securely accessed with any Wi-Fi connection, so you don’t have to be tied to a traditional workspace.

Flexible schedule

Similarly, teaching online classes affords you the luxury to work on your own terms and time. Just as your future students will be able to learn at their own pace, you can create lessons and launch when you’re ready. Decide if you want to teach live or pre-recorded sessions, the format, commitment, etc. Make your own schedule, and free up your time to be more available for the things that matter most to you.

Organizational structure

Because all of your music content and lessons will live in one place you can easily access at any time and any place, teaching online can help you get organized and further enhance your efficiency.

Technical support

Teachable understands that, as a creative and a teacher, you have enough to think about. Not only is Teachable’s best-in-class platform convenient for you as a music teacher, but it’s also intuitive and easy for your students to use, promising an overall positive experience. This means less technical and administrative work on your end. Teachable helps you structure the elements of your course, including the website design and back-end logistics.

Community support

In addition to the technical support we provide, Teachable offers a hub of content and member benefits to support you on your teaching journey. Depending on which plan you choose, you’ll get exclusive access to teachable:hq , our community for course creators. Here, you can connect and network with like-minded creators in real time.

Opportunity to be of service

Teaching is fulfilling work. We often think the creative process only involves feeling inspired, creating, and producing. You can take it a step further by empowering others with the same guitar skills and joy your craft has given you.