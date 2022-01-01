As a language expert, you might be working as a freelance language translator or language tutor, both of which require you to trade your time for money. Creating online language courses can be a refreshing way for you to expand your offerings and earn additional income—without spending hours each week in private sessions with a limited number of students at a time.

Whether you’re a private Spanish tutor or a retired English teacher, you can translate your real-life experience into online courses and coaching products. Bring your in-person language tutoring service online. Repackage your free online services from YouTube or Instagram into an online course. You can make your lessons and lectures available to more students than ever before—an unlimited number of students, in fact—and get paid to do it.

