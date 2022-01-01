Teaching online is an incredible opportunity to use your skills in a new, profitable way. As a yoga instructor, you rely on income that is often tied to how many hours of yoga you can teach in-person at the studio. This means your income fluctuates based on the season or if you’re healthy enough to work, which can be unpredictable. Creating an online yoga course can boost your income and provide job security.



Moving your in-person yoga practice online gives you the option to offer the same training courses to thousands of students rather than one small studio-full at a time. Creating your online yoga fitness course doesn’t require custom code and in-depth tech knowledge. Outline your yoga course curriculum, film your flows, upload the content, and start selling on Teachable.



You can offer personalized yoga form correction tips, downloadable workbooks for students to improve their yoga practice on their own, and limited live sessions—both in-person and online—for those who still prefer to learn that way.



Once you’ve narrowed down the yoga topic you’d like to teach—for example, a certification course, yoga for kids, or yoga to manage anxiety—that’s where we come in. We’ll show you how to set up the core elements of your online yoga practice.