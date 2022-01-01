Featuresarrow down

Simplify your email marketing with automations, grow your list, and keep students engaged with our AWeber integration. Now, you can connect your Teachable school directly to their easy-to-use, industry-leading platform.

<p>Why connect your school with AWeber?</p>

Higher open rates, clicks, and sales

AWeber's flexible features make it easy to grow and engage your audience.

Customize

With Aweber’s range of templates, you can save time and send engaging emails that will capture your audience’s attention.

Automate

Put your emails on autopilot with automated welcome, confirmation, and other student-focused emails.

Streamline

By connecting your school directly to Aweber, you can streamline your email marketing and keep your data in one centralized place.

Email workflows help convert leads into paying customers based on where they’re at in their sales journey. Strengthen your email marketing strategy and get unlimited workflows on AWeber when you go Pro.

<p>Join Pro and unlock unlimited workflows</p>

Or join our Basic plan to unlock one workflow

Your questions, answered

Why is email marketing important?

Email marketing is undoubtedly one of the most effective ways to build an audience and grow your business. By increasing your visibility to new and existing customers, you can achieve higher sales and traffic to your school.

Who is this offer for?

The 20% lifetime discount on AWeber is available for all Teachable paid subscribers who utilize Teachable's AWeber integration. Teachable subscribers on a Pro or Business plan will receive 20% off AWeber's Pro plan plus unlimited AWeber workflows.  Teachable Basic plan subscribers receive 20% off AWeber's Pro plan plus one free workflow on AWeber.

Can I get a discount for AWeber if I’m on the Basic plan?

We currently offer just one AWeber workflow integration on the Basic plan. If you are using this integration, then you can also get 20% off.

What other Teachable features do I get when I join Pro?

When you join a Pro plan, you’ll get even more flexibility, customizable features, and access to personalized support on Teachable. Get zero transaction fees, unlimited courses, and weekly, live group coaching with our customer support team—all on Pro.

