Creator login
Start for free
Start for Free
Productarrow down
Solutionsarrow down
Resourcesarrow down
Pricing
Creator loginStart for free
Build your community

Teachable community combines learning with authentic connection in one simple interface—other community platforms can’t offer that. Now you can bring students together to interact with each other (and with you), get questions answered, and deepen their overall engagement.

<p style="color: #fff2de;">Spark something deeper with powerful student-to-student connections</p>

Community on Teachable lets you create more immersive and meaningful moments for your students that go beyond the course curriculum. Because what’s good for your students is good for your business.

Featured Image

Featured Image
Build your community

Build a thriving community with these best practices and tips.

Thumbnail Image
Watch Now
Featured Image
Read more
Featured Image
Read more

FAQ

How much does it cost to build a community?

Plus icon

Community is included on all paid Teachable plans for no additional cost—which helps you save money on additional software.

Can I sell access to my community?

Plus icon

Not directly—though that ability is coming soon. Including community access can grow your revenue when you include it as a benefit for purchasing one of your courses, which you can translate into charging more for your courses and/or increasing conversion of your existing courses.

What can I sell on Teachable, besides courses?

Plus icon

In addition to courses, you can sell digital downloads, one-to-one coaching services, and online memberships on Teachable. You can also package products together to sell as bundles.

Can I build a community on a Teachable free plan?

Plus icon

No, community is only available on paid plans. However, a free plan is still a great way to explore and get started on Teachable. You’ll have the ability to create and sell up to one course, coaching service, and digital download.

Featured Image
Teachable Logo

Join the more than 100,000 creators who use Teachable to share their knowledge. Easily create and sell courses, coaching, and digital downloads with our powerful yet simple no-code platform.

Explore

FeaturesPricingExamplesNewsletterteachable:hqPodcast

Company

CareersBlogPressPartners

Support

Help CenterPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseContent GuidelinesHouse RulesCookies PolicyEthics LineAccessibility

Copyright © 2024 Teachable, Inc. All rights reserved.

Teachable YoutubeTeachable FacebookTeachable PinterestTeachable InstagramTeachable TwitterTeachable LinkedinTeachable Tik Tok