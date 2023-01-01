Teachable community combines learning with authentic connection in one simple interface—other community platforms can’t offer that. Now you can bring students together to interact with each other (and with you), get questions answered, and deepen their overall engagement.
Community on Teachable lets you create more immersive and meaningful moments for your students that go beyond the course curriculum. Because what’s good for your students is good for your business.
FAQ
How much does it cost to build a community?
Community is included on all paid Teachable plans for no additional cost—which helps you save money on additional software.
Can I sell access to my community?
Not directly—though that ability is coming soon. Including community access can grow your revenue when you include it as a benefit for purchasing one of your courses, which you can translate into charging more for your courses and/or increasing conversion of your existing courses.
What can I sell on Teachable, besides courses?
In addition to courses, you can sell digital downloads, one-to-one coaching services, and online memberships on Teachable. You can also package products together to sell as bundles.
Can I build a community on a Teachable free plan?
No, community is only available on paid plans. However, a free plan is still a great way to explore and get started on Teachable. You’ll have the ability to create and sell up to one course, coaching service, and digital download.