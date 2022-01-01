Featuresarrow down

Want to know how to become an online personal trainer? Need a platform to bring your training services online? Teachable makes it easier than ever. Launch online fitness coaching courses and become a digital personal trainer with Teachable. Our platform lets you create a sales page, schedule coaching sessions, collect payments, and so much more—all in one place.

In today’s hybrid world, people are looking for fitness solutions that go beyond their local gym or fitness apps. The demand for personalized fitness advice and training is growing and you can benefit by offering online courses. Teachable is here to help. 

Online personal training is a great way to diversify your earnings from home—no gym or studio space required. Whether your specialty is weight training, HIIT training, personalized fitness training, or boot camp, you can translate your expertise into online courses and one-on-one coaching services. Have a proven training method? Turn it into a self-paced course so students can work out on their own time. Looking to offer personalized sessions? Try our coaching product—you can set milestones, collect payments, and schedule live sessions all inside Teachable.

On Teachable, creating your online personal training business doesn’t require custom code and in-depth tech knowledge. Plus, you can make your lessons available to more students and clients than ever before—an unlimited number of students from anywhere in the world, in fact.   

<p><span>Teachable is a powerful, user-friendly online course and coaching platform perfect for personal trainers.</span></p>

40M+

Students learning

500K+

Active courses

100K+

Instructors

$1B+

Earned by instructors

<p>"Teachable has been crucial in helping us serve more people and have a greater impact."</p>

In my own words

Barry Ennis and Shay Kostabi: Fitness Career Mastery

Share what you know in three simple steps


1

Create your online personal training product

Get started on a free plan with just your email and the name of your school. (No credit card needed.)

2

Seamlessly upload your content

Access everything you need to build rich, interactive lectures. Upload videos, audio, presentations, images, and text. Create quizzes and certificates.

3

Make your online fitness training beautiful

Customize your website with your own unique branding. Tailor the look and feel of your school to make it your own—no coding skills required.

