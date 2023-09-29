Try it out and start earning before you pay.
The foundational tools and support you need to build your business.
Advanced tools and more support to help you scale.
More products and custom user roles for fast-growing businesses.
All Pro + plan features plus:
Unlimited courses, coaching products, and digital downloads
Unlimited admin & author seats
Advanced theme customizations
Custom user roles
Bulk student enrollment
*Pro, Pro+, and Business plans have 0% transaction fees with any Teachable gateway (i.e. teachable:pay or Monthly Payment Gateway).
Teachable plans will automatically renew until canceled. Recurring charges may be subject to changes.
Plans can be canceled any time. Standard processing fees apply. Have questions? Contact [email protected]
Pricing FAQs
Can I try Teachable for free?
Yes! You can try Teachable’s free plan to get started, at no cost to you, and start earning.
Can I cancel my account at any time?
We hope you don’t, but of course you can! If you decide Teachable is not right for you, simply cancel your account.
Can I change my plan once I sign up?
Yes. You can change your plan at any time from your school’s admin. You’ll be charged the new plan amount at your next billing date.
Are there any transaction fees?
There are 0% transaction fees on Teachable payment gateways on the Pro and Business plans. The Basic plan has a 5% transaction fee. Free plan users pay $1 + 10% transaction fees. In addition, there are processing fees charged by payment processors like credit cards.
Who uses Teachable?
Teachable offers creators, influencers, entrepreneurs, and business owners the best, most flexible way to share and tap into the value of their experience and expertise with their audience and customers. Yoga instructors, musicians, financial advisors, watercolor artists, mountain climbers, product marketing coaches... you name it.