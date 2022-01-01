Featuresarrow down

Launch self-paced fitness courses or one-on-one coaching with Teachable. Our platform lets you create a sales page, schedule coaching sessions, collect payments, and so much more—all in one place.

In today’s hybrid world, online workout classes are becoming as popular as in-person classes. If you’re unsure of how to start your own online course, Teachable is here to help. 

Teaching fitness classes online is a great way to diversify your earrings from home—no gym or studio space required. Whether you’re teaching strength training, yoga, HIIT training, pilates, or barre, you can translate your expertise into online courses and one-on-one coaching services. 

On Teachable, creating your online fitness course doesn’t require custom code and in-depth tech knowledge. Plus, you can make your lessons available to more students than ever before—an unlimited number of students from anywhere in the world, in fact. 

<p><span>Teachable is a powerful, user-friendly online course and coaching platform perfect for fitness instructors.</span></p>

40M+

Students learning

500K+

Active courses

100K+

Instructors

$1B+

Earned by instructors

<p>&ldquo;I am LOVING Teachable. It's so much easier than creating a class from scratch on my website and I feel that the customizations I have been able to make have lent themselves to a fluid brand from my website to Teachable.&rdquo;</p>

In my own words

Ali Brown : Ali Brown Creative

Share what you know in three simple steps


1

Create your online fitness course or coaching service

Get started on a free plan with just your email and the name of your school. (No credit card needed.)

2

Seamlessly upload your content

Access everything you need to build rich, interactive lectures. Upload videos, audio, presentations, images, and text. Create quizzes and certificates.

3

Make your online fitness training beautiful

Customize your website with your own unique branding. Tailor the look and feel of your school to make it your own—no coding skills required.

