AI Features
Manage all those business-building responsibilities more easily than ever before with the AI Hub from Teachable.
The AI Hub is designed to drive efficiency while you stay in control of your brand and your business. These tools are integrated directly into your Teachable school for a seamless experience.
Not sure what to include in your course, or need help structuring it? Create an outline in seconds by inputting a brief description into the curriculum generator.
Quizzes are a proven way to boost student engagement—and now you can produce them faster than ever using our quiz generator.
Give students the abridged version of your course with automatically generated content summaries of lessons and sections.
No more costly third-party subtitle services. Now you can save time and money by creating subtitles automatically when you upload a video on Teachable.
(Note: for Basic plans and up)
Sometimes the hardest part of writing is getting started. Get help writing your lesson content with an AI assistant built into the text block.